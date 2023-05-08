Sky Cams
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek

By Patrick Deaville and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Starks, L.A. (KPLC/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KPLC reports that deputies were called out to a home in Starks, Louisiana, early Sunday morning, in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they say they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Upon investigating the incident, detectives say that several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property.

Detectives spoke to David V. Doyle, the owner of the property. The 58-year-old told authorities that he saw shadows outside his home, went inside and got his firearm.

Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

