Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train early Sunday...
Hardeeville Police investigating after man was killed by train

Latest News

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash