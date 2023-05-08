Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler will be the first city in Southeast Georgia to have a medicinal cannabis dispensary.

Botanical Sciences is set to open in the city this summer. It will be located on this strip of Zoya Lane right around the corner from the I-16 intersection.

Patients with cancer, anxiety and other conditions have been allowed access to medical cannabis oils since 2019. But many haven’t been able to get the drug because of a lack of dispensaries in Georgia.

“PTSD, Parkinson’s disease, ALS. You can start to think about how debilitating some of these diseases are for patients.”

In September 2022, three years after the medical cannabis bill passed, only two dispensaries got approved for licenses. One is Botanical Sciences coming to Pooler.

CEO Gary Long says many people who have been waiting for access to the cannabis in oil, topical and capsule form haven’t had many options.

“Other than taking opioids in many situations and we all know kind of the situation that our country has been in over the last several years in dealing with the opioid crisis.”

Glennville is home to their 100,000 square foot facility where they grow their cannabis.

So how does someone in need of these products get access?

If your physician thinks medical cannabis is right for you, you’ll be given a medicinal cannabis card. Then Botanical Sciences will have a consultation with you.

“We will then provide them specific guidance on the ratios of THC oil in combination with other cannabinoids to help them abate their disease and/or the symptoms that are coming from it.”

Their grand opening is slated for late June, early July.

