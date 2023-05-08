Murder trial delayed due to possible false evidence against suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of a 2021 Savannah murder was supposed to have his day in court Monday, but that’s been delayed as the validity of the evidence against him is being questioned.

Marquis Parrish is accused of taking part in the shooting death of 23-year-old Charles Vinson. Three other people are also charged in connection to Vinson’s death. But Parrish’s lawyers say that information used to get search warrants in the investigation is false.

The lead detective on the case, Ashley Wood, has been placed on leave by the Savannah Police Department.

According to court documents, SPD is conducting an internal investigation into whether Wood made up fake evidence. Until that investigation is complete, this case is at a standstill.

According to court documents, Detective Ashley Wood got 34 search warrants related to the murder of Charles Vinson. A key element of many of those warrants is Wood claimed Marquis Parrish was with the three other people accused in the murder, buying cleaning supplies at Walmart, and that this was all proven by surveillance video.

However, when Parrish’s attorneys reviewed that same security footage, they said Parrish was nowhere to be seen. The documents also stating that state prosecutors agreed Parrish wasn’t in the footage, as Wood had said.

On April 24th, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones asked the judge to push the case back, stating that there is an issue that “calls into question the credibility of the lead detective assigned to the case.”

Jones goes on to say the Savannah Police Department is investigating the case internally, and they told her office most recently it would be complete within “the coming weeks.”

Jones says, “the results of this investigation are critical for the State to be able to properly assess its stance regarding this prosecution or any potential plea offer(s). The results of the investigation would, presumably, be important to the defense in crafting their cross examination of the detective should this matter proceed to trial.”

Jones also said the State is still waiting on DNA and ballistic evidence from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Parrish’s lawyers say that Detective Wood, however, had that evidence in 2021 but failed to send it off for testing.

The defense asked for the continuance not to be granted based on the length of time the state had the evidence and how long Parrish had been in jail, though they were overruled.

Parrish used to have a different lawyer for this case who, in a letter that Parrish wrote to the court, claims that negligence by that previous lawyer led to the loss of evidence that could’ve proven he was not there when Vinson was murdered.

Some documents about Parrish’s alibi filed in February of last year show that Parrish has someone vouching that they were at home with their five children when the murder took place.

The next month, Parrish wrote a letter to the court, expressing that he had asked his former lawyer to withdraw from the case.

Parrish states that there was video evidence of he and his fiancée at a Parker’s convenience store at the time of the murder, but his lawyer at the time didn’t get it.

Parrish told the court that by the time his team asked for the video from Parker’s, they got a response saying “Our video only lasts for so long before it is recorded over. Our Director of Loss Prevention attempted to reach out to you a few times to get more info and discuss the request, but did not get a response. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide the requested video.”

In Parrish’s letter to the court, he says that missing out on this evidence “damaged my defense beyond repair to the point that there’s no way I can enjoy my right to a fair trial.”

In July of 2022, that lawyer asked to withdraw from the case on the grounds of personal conflict with Parrish.

Parrish had been in jail since May of 2021 until just two weeks ago, when he was granted bond.

It’ll be at least another two months before this case is back in court.

