Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah woman to be honored at Lupus event

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 1.5 million Americans are battling a form of Lupus and for some patients, they experience hair loss.

Well this month, one Georgia organization is hosting a special event to celebrate women who are faced with that challenge.

And get this, a local savannah woman will be honored at the event.

Here to tell us about this special honor is the honoree herself, Courtenay Joyner. And also the founder of the Wigs of Love Foundation, Actress, Comedian Cocoa Brown.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train early Sunday...
Hardeeville Police investigating after man was killed by train

Latest News

May is asthma and allergy season
May is asthma and allergy season
May is asthma and allergy season
May is asthma and allergy season
Savannah woman to be honored at Lupus event
Savannah woman to be honored at Lupus event
Lowcountry man takes ambulance to Ukraine
Lowcountry man takes ambulance to Ukraine