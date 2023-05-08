Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Search underway for missing boy, 8, in Michigan state park

Police say dozens of agencies from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are...
Police say dozens of agencies from across Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are participating in the search effort for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC & ONTONAGON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A coordinated search effort is underway to find an 8-year-old boy who went missing while camping with his family in a state park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan State Police said the 8-year-old boy and his family were camping in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. Half of the family was fishing, and half was collecting firewood. The 8-year-old boy asked to return to the nearby campsite. He was last seen when he left to walk back at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The boy’s family first searched for him on their own and then reported the situation to law enforcement around 6 p.m. Saturday, WLUC reports.

Police say dozens of agencies from across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are participating in the search effort. These include K-9s, aviation teams, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple resources from several counties.

Police are not currently looking for any extra help in their search for the boy. They are asking public volunteers to not go out at this time in order to limit the chaos.

In a Facebook post, the Hurley School District in Wisconsin said it was ready with two school buses of volunteers waiting to help search, if needed. The post said the 8-year-old is a student in the district.

Police say there is no cell phone service in the area. The Michigan State Police Mobile Command Center is working to improve the communications challenges.

Presque Isle Day Use is closed until further notice. Police are asking the public to stay clear of that area while they continue their search.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has 60,000 acres of old-growth forest, roaring waterfalls, Lake Superior shoreline, rivers, trails and ridges. The park’s incomparable vistas make Michigan’s largest state park a popular destination for camping, hiking, snowmobiling, fishing and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
Hardeeville Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train early Sunday...
Hardeeville Police investigating after man was killed by train
Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman