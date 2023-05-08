Suspect in June 2021 police chase pleads not guilty in Chatham Co. court

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of leading police on a wild chase that ended with a burning police car and gunshots pleading not guilty in a Chatham County courtroom Monday.

Jacob Palmer faces six counts including hijacking a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Palmer stood next to his public defender during the hearing.

Police say in June 2021, an officer was dispatched to the area of Highway 204 and I-95 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The Chatham County Police Department said that the officer identified the suspect as Palmer who was wanted out of Virginia.

Police say Palmer and the officer got into an altercation and Palmer pointed a gun at the officer.

According to an indictment, Palmer then stole the officer’s vehicle leading police and state troopers on a chase.

That chase eventually came to an end near Victory Drive and Bee Road when police say Palmer crashed the patrol car and the vehicle caught fire.

The indictment says at one point, Palmer told an officer “you’re going to die today,” and “I’m gonna shoot you.”

Police said no officers were injured. Palmer was hospitalized after being shot by a trooper, according to the GBI.

WTOC reached out to both the public defender’s and district attorney’s office to find out why it has taken so long for Palmer to be arraigned.

We did not hear back.

Palmer’s next hearing is scheduled for August.

