Warm start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm weather builds in to start off our work week. Temperatures start out in the lower 60s at daybreak, a few degrees above average this time of the year. We’ll have a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day, helping bring in some of the warmth. Temperatures climb to the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 80s! This is above average, but not quite to record numbers. There is a chance for showers to move in late this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Very warm air sticks around on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s! This will be out hottest day of the year so far with highs near 90 degrees during the afternoon. A weak front will push in late Tuesday, bringing in a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Rain coverage only looks to be near 20 percent.

Wednesday will be another warm start in the upper 60s, but it’ll be cooler during the afternoon thanks to Tuesday’s front. Highs will be closer to average, in the low to mid 80s.

We will only have slight rain chances during the afternoons at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and low to mid 80s on Friday.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid to upper 80s on Saturday and highs near 90 again on Sunday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

