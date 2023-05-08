Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser happening this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and it’s just days away.

Now in its ninth year Wine, Women and Shoes has raised more than a million dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

That money goes directly to help the families of sick children have a place to call home in walking distance from the hospital.

So, not only does the now two day event raise money but it also helps raise awareness for how others can support them year round.

“You only know about our services if you’ve unfortunately received that call from a doctor or someone else that says something has changed dramatically in your life. So there’s a lot of people that don’t always know what you do but then you get to have an event like this that is really engaging to the community and the community is really supporting it. I mean this event has won best charity event five years in a row and when we first started it nine years ago we were like, ‘do you have something you always think you do?’ but for us it’s turned into something I don’t think anyone could have imagined,” said Billy Sorochak.

Although tickets are sold out for both the fashion show on Wednesday and the Wine, Women and Shoes event Thursday, you can still donate to the cause online.

