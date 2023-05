SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Further south is where the 12th annual TEDxSavannah will take place.

This month you can experience a day of stimulated talks, sessions, and hear from unique speakers on a variety of topics.

Here to give you a look ahead to the big day are two TEDxSavannah Board members, Allison Hersh and Karla Jennings.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.