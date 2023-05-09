Sky Cams
Bethesda Academy holding 2023 Scholarship Gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bethesda Academy will graduate another class later this month on May 20, but a week before graduation, the school’s popular Scholarship Gala will help ensure future students can attend the private school on the Intercoastal Waterway.

Bethesda President, Michael Hughes, has a look ahead to the 9th annual gala to support the Gateway Scholarship Program at Bethesda.

