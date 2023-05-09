Sky Cams
Garden City students learn about city government during Georgia Cities Celebration

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Garden City got an up close look at how their city works to mark Georgia Cities Week.

This year’s theme was “Lighting the Way”.

Students from Garden City and Gould Elementary schools toured City Hall and got to look at the City’s public safety and public works vehicles.

Mayor Bruce Campbell says the day gives them an idea of what it takes to run a City.

“You know those young kids one day are city councilmen, they’re going to be judges, they’re going to be lawyers, they’re going to be city administration so right now is the best time to get them to come in and get a feel of it and we don’t know what they’ll leave today with - what kind of ideas might be coming to mind. They might go home and say, ‘momma I’ve figured out exactly what I wanna do,’” said Mayor Campbell.

Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association to showcase and celebrate cities across the state.

