Georgia Technical College offering summer programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Technical College in Savannah is offering their longest summer program for students to date with scholarships to cover parts of the cost.

Federal grants will allow students who receive free or reduced lunch can get a big discount on the eight week long program.

Over the summer, a classroom will be filled with rising 2nd through 12th graders on Georgia Tech’s campus learning about STEM and STEAM through programs like flood tracking, video game creation and robotics.

The Center for Education Integrating Science Mathematics and Computing (CEISMC) at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus are offering 18 programs that are each one week long from June 5th to July 21st.

This is Georgia Tech’s second year offering scholarships for the program that typically ranges from $300 to $350 a week. There are several financial qualifications that are considered listed on the application.

“It reduces the price by 75%. All of our programs include lunch. We really are having a huge focus on making them equitable so any student can out and participate,” said Georgia Tech Program Director Tim Cone.

You can apply for that scholarship up until a week before the program starts.

