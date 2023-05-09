Hot afternoon ahead, few PM showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Very warm air sticks around on Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s!

Temperatures climb near 90° once again this afternoon!! pic.twitter.com/xx4Bfnj0bY — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 9, 2023

A few models are suggesting a rogue light shower or two in the morning, but most of us will remain dry. This will be out hottest day of the year so far with highs near 90 degrees during the afternoon. There will even be a heat index, so we will feel a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature during the afternoon. A weak front will push in late Tuesday, but most of us should stay dry during this time.

Wednesday will be another warm start in the upper 60s, but it’ll be cooler during the afternoon thanks to Tuesday’s front. Highs will be closer to average, closer to 80 degrees.

We will only have slight rain chances during the afternoons at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and low to mid 80s on Friday.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and highs near 90 again on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Warm weather looks to extend into next week with highs in the lower 90s on Monday along with a chance for showers.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.