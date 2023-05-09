Ken Griner inducted into Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you ever watched Ken Griner deliver the sports on WTOC, you knew he was a T.V. guy who had actually played the game.

And he played a couple of them well enough to still be remembered for it in his hometown of Savannah.

Monday night, our former sports director and good friend was inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletics Hall of Fame - an honor the Savannah native has spent a lifetime earning.

Griner was a state championship quarterback at Savannah Christian and a .300-hitting first baseman at the University of Georgia before finding his way to WTOC as our sports director.

“I got to be honest with you, I looked at some of the athletes that made it into the hall and I’m not sure I’m in the right place. I mean it’s an incredible bunch and it makes me realize what a big honor it really is ‘cause I tell yah, I grew up watching a lot of these guys. and I can’t say that much anymore I’m so old but I’m truly honored,” said Griner.

