Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ken Griner inducted into Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you ever watched Ken Griner deliver the sports on WTOC, you knew he was a T.V. guy who had actually played the game.

And he played a couple of them well enough to still be remembered for it in his hometown of Savannah.

Monday night, our former sports director and good friend was inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletics Hall of Fame - an honor the Savannah native has spent a lifetime earning.

Griner was a state championship quarterback at Savannah Christian and a .300-hitting first baseman at the University of Georgia before finding his way to WTOC as our sports director.

“I got to be honest with you, I looked at some of the athletes that made it into the hall and I’m not sure I’m in the right place. I mean it’s an incredible bunch and it makes me realize what a big honor it really is ‘cause I tell yah, I grew up watching a lot of these guys. and I can’t say that much anymore I’m so old but I’m truly honored,” said Griner.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Murder trial delayed due to possible false evidence against suspect
Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County

Latest News

New pediatric center opens in Effingham County
New pediatric center opens in Effingham County
Ken Griner inducted into Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame
Ken Griner inducted into Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
Wine, Women, and Shoes fundraiser happening this week