Kid and teen overdoses increasing in Savannah, Memorial Health doctors say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health doctors say child and teen overdoses have been increasing since the pandemic began.

The Georgia Department of Health’s most recent statistics for kids ages 10 to 19 show a 142 percent increase in drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2021.

“When it comes in waves, it’s a significant wave and it’s a serious wave that’s concerning for us.”

As a concerning amount of children are being taken to The Children’s Hospital for drug overdoses, doctors say there are two scenarios happening. One, younger children are getting access to their parents drugs and two, older children are knowingly partaking in dugs without understanding the affects it can have.

Memorial System Medical Director Dr. Jay Goldstein says it’s hard to quantify just how many overdoses they’re seeing.

“So it depends on what drugs are in our community and when they enter our community. So, when you see one or two overdoses then all of a sudden you’re seeing 20 or 30,” Dr. Jay Goldstein said.

A number leaving him and his staff discouraged. He says while young children are mistaking THC gummies for candy, teens are getting into drugs that look like prescriptions but are sometimes laced with fentanyl.

“The older population are the more concerning ones just because they kind of know what they’re doing and they’re getting into medications and we’re definitely seeing a significant up tick in pediatric and childhood deaths.”

From January to April the Chatham Narcotics Team said seized nearly 130 grams of fentanyl amounting in more than $32,000.

While Memorial doesn’t test for fentanyl.

“We believe that it’s a serious number of fentanyl overdoses that are occurring.”

Dr. Goldstein says schools are doing a better job at educating students. Now, he encourages parents to have uncomfortable but life saving conversations.

“Try to teach them the harmful affects in that a lot of the times what they think they’re getting and that’s what causes serious and significant harm.”

To stop drugs from getting in the wrong hands, you can drop off prescription drugs at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The Partnership to End Addiction also has a helpline for parents. It’s 855-DRUGFREE (855-378-4373).

