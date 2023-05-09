New pediatric center opens in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, the Effingham Health System announced the grand opening of the Effingham Pediatric Center.

Doctors at the center say the new space is a much-needed upgrade that will help them better serve people in the community.

“We have gone from seeing 8,000 patients annually to over 14,000 on an annual basis. Currently at our old site where we had our pediatric practice, we only had four exam rooms. This state of the art facility allows us to increase our capacity to seven rooms which also allows us to go from seeing 32 patients a day to 56 patients a day,” said Dr. Fran Witt, the president and CEO of Effingham Health.

