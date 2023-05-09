Organization calls for Savannah-Chatham Co. schools to provide more resources for non-English speaking families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local group that advocates for immigrant and non-English speaking families wants more from Savannah Chatham public schools.

Their report Monday calls for more Spanish speakers in schools and the board office.

Migrant Equity Southeast says the Savannah-Chatham school district should do more to break down the language barrier between the schools and immigrant students and their parents.

Parents like Manirita Gomez say everything they get from the school district, from bus routes to report cards, comes in English.

“It’s very frustrating for me because I would like to participate and contribute to my son’s school,” said parent Manirita Gomez

Migrant Equity Southeast presented their report that calls for the school district to put measures in place to communicate better with parents. They want the district to hire more bilingual teachers and staff.

That ranges from counselors to bus drivers and other positions that could interact with parents. Group leaders say these parents should not be voiceless.

“They have a voice, but their voice is in Spanish and the system’s ear is in English. And they don’t hire translators. They don’t prioritize that as a need,” said Daniela Rodriguez with the Migrant Equity Southeast.

They say Hispanic students make up 12% of the district population. They say other Georgia districts have enacted similar measures and they want Savannah Chatham to do follow that lead.

“They need to interact more with our people so they can be more aware of our needs,” said parent Oranezel Moreno.

WTOC contacted the school district about the group’s report.

SCCPSS released a statement saying,

The group says the need extends beyond the school district alone. They want to see the City of Savannah and Chatham County prioritize these residents as well.

