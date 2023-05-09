Ribbon cutting held for Grant Center Gymnasium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new gym opened Tuesday in Savannah!

The more than 10,000 square-foot gym is located on West Street and Barnes Drive on the West side of Savannah.

It replaces the existing Grant Center Gymnasium.

The city says the building also includes locker rooms, public restrooms, a snack bar and more.

“I’m not going to cry. This means a whole lot for this community and is very well deserved. I might come out of retirement,” said Brenda Johnson-Curtis.

The new Grant Center is the only city-owned, regulation-size gymnasium on Savannah’s west side.

