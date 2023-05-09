SCCPSS superintendent candidate in-person interviews begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Savannah Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett retiring, the search is underway for her replacement.

Tuesday morning, the school board will be holding an executive session meeting to interview candidates.

According to SCCPSS, the firm they hired to help with the search process, BWP & Associates, received 49 completed applications over the course of a month.

The candidate pool was narrowed down on May 1, which brings us to in-person interviews. The interview process will take several weeks, with the first round of them happening this week.

Some interviews took place Monday in a specially called board meeting, and another round will take place Tuesday.

These interviews are closed to the public because they’re a personnel matter. But before those start, there will be a public session.

That starts at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Hyatt Regency on Bay Street.

From March 6 to March 24, SCCPSS conducted a survey to see what the community wants to see in their next superintendent, and those results are in.

Around 3,300 people responded to the survey with the majority of them being parents or staff members.

Around 15 percent of the people that responded were students.

The survey found that 39 percent of the people that responded hope to see the new superintendent with a PHD, while 28 percent thought a master’s degree was sufficient.

Respondents were asked what they thought were the most important previous experiences for the superintendent to have.

They chose classroom instruction experience, high school principal, and middle school principal.

They also felt the most important areas of expertise for the new superintendent to have are leadership in public schools, teaching and learning skills, and improving low performing schools.

According to the survey, the community also believes the top five areas the school district can grow in are:

Teacher quality recruitment and retention

Student academic achievement

Student/Staff Safety and security

School culture and climate

Effective Communication

The school board will be meeting at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The first part of the meeting is public, but after that, they’ll head into executive session for that actual interviews.

They’ll be conducting rounds of in-person interviews over the next several weeks.

Stick with WTOC for updates about the superintendent search.

