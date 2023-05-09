Sky Cams
Sea turtle and manatee boating safety

By Michaela Romero
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around this time of year, sea turtles and manatees make their way through Georgia’s coastal waters looking to nest and eat.

Unfortunately, while these animals are passing through, it is all too common that they get hit by boats.

The weather is warming up and that means many of us will be ditching the land for the sea. Georgia Wildlife officials are encouraging everyone, especially those who own a boat, to be on the lookout for both sea turtles and manatees.

“So yeah, this time of year is when we start to see increases in the number of both sea turtles and manatees,” said Trip Kolkmeyer, Wildlife Technician.

Georgia wildlife officials say by following these rules and tips not only protects the animals but protects us as well.

