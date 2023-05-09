Sky Cams
Skilled to Work: Southeast Bulloch’s Healthcare Science lab

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Southeast Bulloch High School can get an early jump on a career in healthcare.

It’s a pathway that includes classroom courses and field experience.

You might not expect to find this sort of medical equipment in a high school classroom. The Healthcare Science lab at Southeast Bulloch gives students a glimpse into nursing and more.

“I think I’ve always been passionate about the healthcare field and I knew taking this class would help me explore,” Emma King said.

Nurse-turned-teacher Elizabeth Hartley gives students a three-course pathway where they learn about healthcare, hospitals, and more. It’s a chance for students to get their feet wet in a possible career.

“This gives you an opportunity, especially with my program, you can see all the varieties the healthcare field offers,” Teacher Elizabeth Hartley said.

The classes help them prepare for courses they would in college or technical school, and possible be more focused when they get there.

“They don’t have to waste time in college with “do I want to do this? do I want to do that? Change my major. Change my major again.”

Students say they like the option of vocational classes to help them know what they like and even don’t like.

“Without these programs, nobody would know what they wanted to do. If I was just taking English and math, I wouldn’t know what I wanted to do,” Jimma Jenkins said.

As students pass their end of pathway exams, they’re even closer to being ready and being Skilled to Work.

