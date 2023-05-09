Suspect in Bluffton teen’s murder pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years in prison

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - One of the people charged in the death of Bluffton High School Football star D’won Fields Jr. has pleaded guilty.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s office, Jimmie Green changed his plea without any consideration of leniency from the state.

His trial was set to begin Monday morning with 29 witnesses scheduled to testify.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

18-year-old Fields Jr. was shot and killed while driving on Bluffton Parkway more than two years ago.

Two other passengers were injured.

Three other suspects are facing charges in connection to the case - Ty’leic Chaneyfield, Shayniah Void and her brother Jayden Void.

