Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect in Bluffton teen’s murder pleads guilty, sentenced to 40 years in prison

Jimmie Green
Jimmie Green(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - One of the people charged in the death of Bluffton High School Football star D’won Fields Jr. has pleaded guilty.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s office, Jimmie Green changed his plea without any consideration of leniency from the state.

His trial was set to begin Monday morning with 29 witnesses scheduled to testify.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

18-year-old Fields Jr. was shot and killed while driving on Bluffton Parkway more than two years ago.

Two other passengers were injured.

Three other suspects are facing charges in connection to the case - Ty’leic Chaneyfield, Shayniah Void and her brother Jayden Void.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquis Parrish
Murder trial delayed due to possible false evidence against suspect
Mass Shootings
‘I watch over my shoulder:’ Savannah residents react to Atlanta and Texas mass shootings
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after finding a man’s body in a field.
Glynn Co. Police investigating death of man found in field
Savannah State University
Savannah State University National Alumni Association’s meeting held Saturday
22-year-old Jasmine Murphey charged with aggravated assault and robbery after fight on Tybee...
Woman arrested after fight during Orange Crush back in Chatham County

Latest News

Migrant Equity Southeast
Organization calls for Savannah-Chatham Co. schools to provide more resources for non-English speaking families
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
Beach High recognizes graduating seniors with “Decision Day”
Beach High recognizes graduating seniors with “Decision Day”
Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting