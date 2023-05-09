Tribble Park set to reopen May 15

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Southside Savannah park closed for nearly half a year is set to reopen to the public soon.

Tribble Park has been closed since late for lake repairs and other improvements.

Now work is almost finished as the city gets ready to welcome people in the coming weeks.

On Monday the park will reopen to the public six months after it closed for repairs.

City leaders say in addition to Monday’s reopening there will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony here on May 31 at 10 a.m.

Then on June 3 the park will host a Southside celebration day.

This all follows approximately $2.5 million in park repairs which include the construction of a clay wall to prevent lake breaches improved walkways and a new mountain biking trail.

District Six Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he hopes the park continues to grow.

He says there are plans to add another dock here and restock fish in the lake.

He also says there are talks to potentially add a new community center but nothing has officially been announced.

Purtee hopes the improvements will make this park a gathering place calling it the gem of Savannah’s Southside.

“It’s huge for our youth, for our seniors, for anybody that wants to come out here and walk around the lake, that wants to play a sport, that wants to come out here and have their kids play on the playground. It’s a community meeting place. It’s vital that we have a place like this in our community for folks to come together and meet,” Savannah District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

Alderman Purtee says he and other city leaders hope to use the improvements at the park to expand recreation in Savannah’s Southside.

