Writers Guild of America strike could impact Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Writers Guild of America strike entering its second week.

Thousands of writers are carrying picket signs in different cities after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers couldn’t reach a new agreement.

Local film industry experts are warning of the potential for “tremendous impacts” in the Hostess City if the Writers Guild of America strike continues.

Savannah Film Alliance Founder Charles Bowen says any project currently filming is most likely going to continue production.

“But, as content runs out, that new content is going to dry up and disappear. So, obviously down the road, there is a potential for a tremendous impact,” Bowen says.

Bowen says even though the Peach State only has a handful of W-G-A members he warns the strike *could* hamper the local film industry.

“No matter where the production is being filmed, it was written by a writer. Obviously, if the writers continue to strike, it’s going to have an impact everywhere,” Bowen said.

According to the Alliance 2022 was a record year for film production in the Coastal Empire with the industry bringing in more than $440 million.

“When a production comes to town, they use every service in town. They use hotels, dry cleaners, bakers, everything you can think of, they need it when they’re here.”

City leaders reacting to the strike saying they haven’t seen any widespread impacts yet.

“As it persists, we’ll find those challenges. Obviously being a union guy myself, I would like to see them work it out,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Film Alliance says this year’s film impact is set to match 2022′s with several productions scheduled to film in the Savannah area through the end of the year.

But Bowen says those films and the money they bring in could hang in the balance if the strike continues.

“Anything that is set to film in Savannah that was still being written, that’s not going to happen if this strike continues, so it could definitely have a major impact locally if this is not resolved.”

Bowen also warns that a looming June deadline for the director’s and screen actor’s guilds to work out a new agreement with producers could cause an overnight industry shutdown this summer.

But he says that deadline could put pressure on the producers to bring this to an end and reach a resolution.

