1 person injured after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Hinesville

(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash Wednesday.

This happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Robin Hood Drive in Hinesville around 12:50 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a man and the man has non-life threatening injuries.

Hinesville Police is investigating the incident.

