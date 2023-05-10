1 person injured after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Hinesville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash Wednesday.
This happened at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Robin Hood Drive in Hinesville around 12:50 p.m.
Police say a vehicle struck a man and the man has non-life threatening injuries.
Hinesville Police is investigating the incident.
