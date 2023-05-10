Sky Cams
2 Midtown shooting survivors out of hospital; fundraising efforts underway

Two others remain at the hospital but are no longer in the intensive care unit and are “progressing well,” according to Grady Hospital.
Grady Memorial HospitalGrady Memorial Hospital(PRNewswire)
By Zac Summers and Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One week after a gunman opened fire inside a waiting room at Northside Medical, killing one woman and injuring four others, two of the wounded are now home.

Grady Hospital released an update on Wednesday that two patients had been discharged. Two others remained at the hospital but were no longer in the intensive care unit and were “progressing well.”

Amy St. Pierre lost her life in the shooting.

One of the two survivors believed to still be in the hospital is 25-year-old Jazzmin Daniel. She was shot in the chest and stomach. Mom to a one-year-old, Daniel wrote on a GoFundMe page that she was in the process of clocking in for lunch last Wednesday when a gunman, who police have identified as Deion Patterson, started shooting.

Daniel worked as a receptionist at the medical office for six months but recently accepted a teaching job, her mother told Atlanta News First last week.

“It’s a blessing that I am alive and breathing,” Daniel wrote on a GoFundMe page. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone; I have suffered mentally and physically. My whole life changed in a blink of an eye.”

Friends and family of Alesha Hollinger called the married mother of three a miracle. According to a GoFundMe page for her, the healthcare worker was “devotedly doing her job” when she was shot point-blank in the face.

“We will never understand so many of the “why’s” of this heart-breaking situation,” her husband, Thomas, wrote. “But what we do clearly see is how many loving friends are willing to do anything in their power to help us and show their support, and it fills our hearts.”

Hollinger’s husband said his wife could be back home in 4-5 days if she continues to progress.

The Northside Hospital Foundation has started a fund to support those affected by the shooting. To donate, click here.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Jazzmin Daniel, by clicking here. You can find the GoFundMe page for Alesha Hollinger, by clicking here.

A celebration of life for Amy St. Pierre will be held Friday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m. in the Emerson Concert Hall at Emory University. Seating is limited. You can reserve a seat at the service by clicking here. The service will also be live-streamed.

