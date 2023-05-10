Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Boy hit, killed by car during walk to break in new shoes

It’s been a little over a week since a driver hit and killed 14-year-old Johnathan Bridgeman while he was walking near Bypass Road in Winchester.
By Mariah Congedo and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed in Kentucky while walking home on April 29.

His family said the teen had gone for a walk to break in a new pair of shoes. They never thought he wouldn’t make it home.

Johnathan Bridgeman, who his family and friends called Jeb, was known for going out on walks. His parents say they had just moved back to the area and he loved how close his home was to shops and restaurants.

“We had called him and said it was time to come home and he said, ‘I’m walking home from Walmart, but you don’t need to pick me up. I can just come home. I’ll be there in 30 minutes,’” said his mother, Hallee Bridgeman.

Jeb was known for his punctuality, so when he still wasn’t home after 40 minutes, Hallee Bridgeman knew something was wrong.

When she called him, a detective answered the phone instead.

“‘Ma’am, we need you to come to the corner of Bypass and Redwing. There’s been an incident, and if this is your son, he’s deceased.’ We got in the car and drove to the scene, and Gregg identified him,” Hallee Bridgeman recounted.

Jeb’s family said he was weeks away from his 15th birthday.

“It’s completely wrong that he’s not here. I’m not angry with the driver. I’m angry that Jeb is not here. That the world is not a better place because he’s no longer in it,” said Gregg Bridgeman, Johnathan’s father.

Gregg Bridgeman said Jeb was very personable and always cracking jokes. He was homeschooled but was involved in several extracurriculars including taekwondo, music and ventriloquism.

“He was the best of Hallee and the best of me,” Gregg Bridgeman said. “None of the worst.”

Jeb’s claim to fame was solving a Rubik’s cube in less than 30 seconds while reciting Pi, his father said.

“He represented a person that has 100% guarantee of being successful in some way in the future,” said Jeb’s brother, Scott Bridgeman, Johnathan’s brother.

Scott Bridgeman said he was always amazed by his brother. He said Jeb could learn to master anything he put his mind to. So much so that what Jeb wanted to be when he grew up changed every day.

“We encouraged him to pursue acting because he was really good at it then,” Hallee Bridgeman said. “He could become everything.”

The Bridgemans said their strong faith is helping them cope and the fact that they never missed the chance to tell Jeb how much they loved him.

“I just want to know what happened and I want it to never happen to anybody else,” Gregg Bridgeman said.

The Bridgemans said police are still investigating. They said, as of now, it still hasn’t been ruled an accident and that they’re waiting on various lab results and surveillance footage.

The family said they’re working on ways to honor Johnathan’s life as they move forward.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Botanical Sciences
Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Smith State Prison, Ga.
1 person injured after fight at Smith State Prison

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FILE - A baby's feet is seen in this file photo. The U.K. was the first country in the world to...
1st babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023....
AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike