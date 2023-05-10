Cecilia Russo Marketing announces small business grant program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2008, Cecilia Russo followed her instincts, faith and a little bit of courage to start her own marketing firm with one client. 15 years later, she is celebrating a milestone anniversary by providing help to other budding entrepreneurs in her hometown.

The founder of Cecilia Russo Marketing joined Morning Break to announce a grant program she has put together and to let new small business owners know how they can apply for $5,000 that can be used as start-up funding.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.