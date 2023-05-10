Commencement ceremonies begin at Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s commencement marks the end of a school year but also the end of a college career for more than 4,200 students.

The university will confer undergrad, graduate, and doctorate degrees at five ceremonies this week trying to maintain a personal touch with each one.

“We’re a big university, 26,000 students. We confer 5,550 degrees in a year’s time. But we want everybody’s name to be read and everyone to have the opportunity to walk across the stage,” said University President Dr. Kyle Marrero.

They allow candidates for graduation to pick whether they and their families prefer one of the three ceremonies in Statesboro at Paulson Stadium or one of the two at Enmarket Arena in Savannah. They divide students as evenly as possible to keep things moving.

“We want to stay within two hours. We want them to walk across the stage, their name to be heard by family.”

He hopes they can continue to offer multiple ceremonies to keep the the graduation experience personable.

“Each year, we look at things we can do better and new to make it a wonderful experience.”

And grow the university for decades to come.

