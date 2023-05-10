Effingham Co. commission votes against housing development

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A contested housing development in Effingham County will not move forward.

Last month, Effingham County residents filled the county commission chambers to voice concerns over a 549 units on 288 acres of land on Midland Road. The main concern was traffic.

In their most recent meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 against the development.

Commissioner Phil Kieffer voted in favor of the project stating,

“With everything surrounding the construction of the Hyundai America facility, we have to take an honest look at workforce housing. Effingham County has worked to direct that growth to the areas served by water and sewer infrastructure, which this location met. Effingham County continues to face challenges with transportation. But those challenges are being met with ongoing and forthcoming improvements. It’s easy to look at a large project such as the one proposed and say ‘our roads can’t handle it.’ But it’s important to look and understand that the project is a 3-5 year project. That build-out plan meshes with our transportation improvement plan. Regardless, I truly felt that this proposed project deserved more discussion and consideration.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.