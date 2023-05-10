Hyundai debuts new all-electric IONIQ 6 car in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction crews work with cranes to raise the walls at the new Hyundai plant in Bryan County, the company made a trip to Savannah to show off what could soon be rolling off the assembly line.

Hyundai’s introduced the all-electric IONIQ 6 car.

Wednesday was its Southern Region debut at the Perry Lane Hotel in Downtown Savannah.

The company says it has an EPA estimated Range of 361 miles and is available through most Hyundai dealerships right now.

As more of the cars are expected to pop up on roads across the US, Hyundai says Savannah was the perfect place to highlight what those cars rolling down the road represent.

“Electric vehicles are going to be important across the U-S. We are really committed to the South region, and particularly here in Georgia. We have committed to a plant nearby here, so it’s the perfect place honestly,” said John Simmons with product planning at Hyundai Motor North America.

The Hyundai plant is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025.

The project will create more than 8,100 jobs in the area.

