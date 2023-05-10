Larry “Gator” Rivers’ legacy remembered ahead of celebration of life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area basketball legend and public servant Larry “Gator” Rivers will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Rivers passed away on March 29th following a battle with cancer.

Friends, family, and community members are remembering Rivers as a kind man with a heart for public service, who spent his time and talent giving back to the community he was raised in. Though his passing has deeply saddened the Savannah community, people here are choosing to remember the legacy he leaves behind.

“This is an official basketball I got from Gator Rivers 40 years ago, and we’re gonna do one last spin for Gator Rivers. How about that?”

Lawrence “Bunny” Bryan, both a friend of Rivers and the President of the LB3 Foundation, can still recall the day he met Gator Rivers, when Bunny was just nine years old.

His father took him to greet the 1967 Beach High School basketball team, as they got off the train after winning the first ever integrated Georgia High School Basketball Tournament. The last person his father introduced him to- was Gator.

”He told me, he said, ‘Bunny, this is Gator Rivers. He’s the best ball handler in the State of Georgia.”

Though Bunny says years later, when the two became friends- Gator would claim to be the best ball handler not just in the state, but in the world. And he may not have been wrong: he spent 16 years playing and coaching for the Harlem Globetrotters.

After that, he returned to Savannah to fulfill another calling: outreach to the community, especially children. Often, that involved basketball in some way.

”The most high gave him a special talent, and when the most high give you a special talent, you should celebrate it. And that’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to go around and share all that wisdom and everything that he knew on the court, and off the court. That’s what he wanted to do in Savannah,” says Bryan.

The road of public service led Gator to becoming a member of the Chatham County Commission. In his final months, his battle with cancer forced him to sit out meetings- but Bunny says, even in those final moments, Gator never stopped advocating for Savannah.

”I would have to tell him, I would say, ‘Gator man, lets get some rest. We can talk later.’ But he always talked about what he could do for the children, and asked me when my next event was. And that was his life’s story. Trying to help, and trying to better the life of children,” Bryan says.

Gator’s celebration of life services will be at at St. Paul’s CME Church at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, immediately followed by a funeral. Community members are expecting a large turnout for the funeral- some, even telling WTOC it could be standing-room only.

“I expect the turnout to be great He had a big impact on the city. Just like I said, he went on to be a Chatham County Commissioner, and he had a great life. It’s going to be a loss for me becaue I’ve known him for so long, and the people that have been knowing him longer than me. It’s going to be a great loss,” says Bryan.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.