Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement on Fort Stewart responded to an incident at Kessler Elementary on Fort Stewart.

Officials with Fort Stewart confirm that the incident is a bomb threat and that the area should be avoided. Students and staff have been evacuated to a safe location.

Parents who want to meet with their children should go to Brittin Elementary School at 2772 Hero Road.

Parents must have an ID and must be on the students pick-up record.

For more information on reunification, call the DoDEA District Office at 912-304-7102.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Botanical Sciences
Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Smith State Prison, Ga.
1 person injured after fight at Smith State Prison

Latest News

Savannah Chatham County Public School System
Students experiencing homelessness in Savannah Chatham County Public School System
THE News at 5
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape
THE News at 5
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart
THE News at 5
Hyundai debuts new all-electric IONIQ 6 car in Savannah
THE News at 5
Savannah Technical College offering new Electric vehicle production training program this summer