Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement on Fort Stewart responded to an incident at Kessler Elementary on Fort Stewart.

Officials with Fort Stewart confirm that the incident is a bomb threat and that the area should be avoided. Students and staff have been evacuated to a safe location.

Parents who want to meet with their children should go to Brittin Elementary School at 2772 Hero Road.

Parents must have an ID and must be on the students pick-up record.

For more information on reunification, call the DoDEA District Office at 912-304-7102.

