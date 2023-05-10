Man accused of attacking 4 friends in car with bear mace

KITSAP, Wash. (KING) - A Washington state man was arrested after police say he sprayed bear mace into a car with four people inside.

Julianna Hills and her friends decided to head out to the Port of Manchester last Friday to celebrate a birthday. Hills says things were going well at first, but then, a man in a white robe approached them while they were at the dock.

“He starts yelling about how he’s gonna jump in, kinda start egging him on, and then, he’s like, ‘No, I’ll only go if one of you jumps with us.’ And we’re like, ‘OK, no.’ So, we start walking back. He starts yelling at us, and then, his wife starts yelling at us. And we’re like, ‘OK, this is weird,’” Hills said.

Hills says when the group got to her car, the man followed them, yelling that he had a gun. Things took an even more dangerous turn once Hills and her friends got back into the car.

“He throws my car door open, looks me super calm in the eye and says, ‘Now, you can’t run.’ He reaches into his pocket and unloads a bottle of bear mace into my eyes and everyone else in the car,” Hills said.

Hills says she and her friend, Vince Nabors, still carry scars from that night, including injuries Nabors received from running after he was maced. There are also other grim reminders of the random act of violence.

“I’m going to get the seats redone, at least, with my insurance, but I’m definitely going to throw this [clothing] away. I really don’t wanna look at it and be like, ‘Yeah, I got maced,’ you know?” Hills said.

Deputies posted a video of the incident on social media and released images of the suspect’s identifying tattoos. After a tip from a resident, they were able to make an arrest Tuesday.

“He’s going to face at least three counts of second-degree assault,” said Kevin McCarty of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not release the suspect’s name.

