Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Not as hot today!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be another warm start in the upper 60s, but it’ll be cooler during the afternoon thanks to Tuesday’s front.

Highs will be closer to average, near to 80 degrees. The breeze from the afternoon will be onshore at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly dry weather continues into the evening.

We will only have slight rain chances during the afternoons at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and highs near 90 again on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Saturday looks dry but there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Warm weather looks to extend into next week with highs near 90 on Monday along with a chance for showers. Tuesday looks to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Botanical Sciences
Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
Smith State Prison, Ga.
1 person injured after fight at Smith State Prison

Latest News

Rain chances for some Wednesday
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 05-09-2023
First Alert Weather
Hot afternoon ahead, few PM showers
Hot afternoon ahead!
Andrew's Tuesday AM forecast 5.9