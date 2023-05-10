Not as hot today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be another warm start in the upper 60s, but it’ll be cooler during the afternoon thanks to Tuesday’s front.

After reaching 90° on Tuesday, we will be much cooler this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Q9G0SUyCtg — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 10, 2023

Highs will be closer to average, near to 80 degrees. The breeze from the afternoon will be onshore at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Mostly dry weather continues into the evening.

We will only have slight rain chances during the afternoons at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Warmer weather looks to build in again this weekend with mid 80s on Saturday and highs near 90 again on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Saturday looks dry but there is a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Warm weather looks to extend into next week with highs near 90 on Monday along with a chance for showers. Tuesday looks to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

