Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Operation Save Our Sons summit underway

By Aria Janel
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Operation Save Our Sons is a national organization that’s mission is to teach young men respect, positive thinking, and show them how to make wise choices.

Attorney Alphonso McClendon the Board Chair of Operation Save Our Sons’ and Julian Childers the Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools with SCCPSS joined Morning Break to talk about the program.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Botanical Sciences
Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Smith State Prison, Ga.
1 person injured after fight at Smith State Prison

Latest News

Cecilia Russo Marketing announces small business grant program
Cecilia Russo Marketing announces small business grant program
Second Helpings on Hilton Head Island collecting post vacation food
Second Helpings on Hilton Head Island collecting nonperishable groceries
Operation Save Our Sons summit underway
Operation Save Our Sons summit underway
Cecilia Russo Marketing announces small business grant program
Cecilia Russo Marketing announces small business grant program