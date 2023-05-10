Operation Save Our Sons summit underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Operation Save Our Sons is a national organization that’s mission is to teach young men respect, positive thinking, and show them how to make wise choices.

Attorney Alphonso McClendon the Board Chair of Operation Save Our Sons’ and Julian Childers the Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools with SCCPSS joined Morning Break to talk about the program.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.