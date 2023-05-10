Ronald McDonald House holds Wine, Women, and Shoes Fashion Show

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Sam Bauman and Max Diekneite are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House.

Wednesday, they got to celebrate with a luncheon complete with a fashion show.

The event is a huge part of helping the organization raise over a million dollars each year.

That money goes to helping families with kids who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses.

CEO of the organization, Billy Sorochak, says the Savannah community makes all the difference.

“Savannah and the Coastal Empire as a whole is the most philanthropic community I’ve ever been apart of. They allow us to do things nobody else does. We as a charity in turn gets to do two things a lot of charities can’t do also. One is, serving ever illness and every injury. But more importantly, every penny raised stays in the Coastal Empire and not a single penny leaves us,” said Sorochak.

While tickets are sold out for he Wine, Women and Shoes event Thursday, you can still donate to the cause online.

