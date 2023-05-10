Sky Cams
Second Helpings on Hilton Head Island collecting nonperishable groceries

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - When you’re packing your bags and heading home from vacation.

What do you do with the food you didn’t eat or even open?

Second Helpings on Hilton Head Island is collecting your unopened, nonperishable groceries.

Their program is called the post-vacation food donation.

Here to tell us all about it is Marcus Tanner, the executive director of second helpings.

