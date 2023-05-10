Students experiencing homelessness in Savannah Chatham County Public School System

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A heavy topic discussed at the Savannah Chatham County school board meeting Wednesday - a rising number of students experiencing homelessness.

Homeless students are not just those without a house to live in. They are also students staying with a friend or in a home without utilities.

Staff tells the Savannah Chatham County board of education there are more than 800 students experiencing homeless in the public school system.

In the 2022 to 2023 school year there were 862 homeless students and a similar number the previous year.

That number was much lower at 498 for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Over the past three years. The majority of these kids were in elementary school.

Each student in the transition of finding a home is enrolled in a McKinney-Vento Program providing them several resources, like uniforms and school supplies.

That program was given more than 300 thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan to create an advocate for these students. Staff is now asking the district to put money towards keeping that position after those federal dollars are gone.

The topic bringing Board member David Bringman to tears.

“Tell us what we need to do to keep that position. If one student graduates that’s enough of a return on investment,” David Bringman said.

Several board members called for more affordable housing in the community. But in the meantime, these students need uniforms, toiletries, school supplies and gas cards for their parents. Board members are calling for the community’s help.

“To make sure that homelessness and transitional families are addressed, that we’re supporting them and that we’re helping them. With that being said I would like to encourage churches and organizations, fraternities and sororities and etc. to step up to the plate to help,” Rev. Paul Smith said.

If you’d like to help these families you can drop off items at room 13 in the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center.

