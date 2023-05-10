Top Teacher: Kris George

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life and this week’s WTOC Top Teacher says she has found that job.

Meet Kris George from St. James Catholic School.

Kris George teaches first grade at St. James Catholic School in Savannah.

“I love first grade, I love these kids, they come full of joy, ready to learn.”

“She gives us good work for our brains, She also teaches us about God and each other,” Student Enzo Lopez said.

George has been teaching 1st grade for 15 years.

“They’re honest, they will soak up anything you give them, they are funny, everyday is a vacation. Everyday is a vacation, I never feel like I am going to work. My husband says how lucky I am.”

George says the most important thing you can do is set up a safe loving space for her students to learn.

“They can not learn, if they do not feel safe, and they feel safe when they know they are loved. 15:46 Really that’s it. It’s the love. I fall in love every year with all these kids. 16:02 and because of that love, I just want them to do so well.”

“Because she does great stuff, and she doesn’t give up and she always tries her best. 37:29 to help us with our math and what we need to do,” Lopez said.

“I mean they are just so funny. Cause everything they say is just so pure, and innocent, and they say things that are just so true, and it just makes me giggle. Everyday it’s just joyful, they are just joyful.”

Kris George this weeks WTOC Top Teacher.

