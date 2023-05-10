Sky Cams
United Way of the Coastal Empire annual luncheon held Wednesday

The United Way of the Coastal Empire
The United Way of the Coastal Empire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held its annual luncheon to discuss how last year’s campaign went.

They announced they raised over $10 million dollars. United Way officials say they had an 8 percent increase in donors.

And that couldn’t be possible without the help of communities in the coastal empire.

The United Way helps families in need in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

We spoke with last year’s campaign chair Cindy Robinett about the accomplishment.

She says it’s been a true privilege to serve.

“I’ve learned a lot. It’s probably been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life to see how generous this community is coming together to take care of its own. It’s also very exciting to pass the pom poms to the next United Way chair,” Cindy Robinett said.

Robbinett will now be passing the torch to Jay Wilson--who will be this year’s campaign chair.

During today’s luncheon, the United Way also announced this year’s Craig Harney Spirit of Philanthropy Award honorees.

Craig was the heart of WTOC and a huge supporter of the United Way.

In his honor, the nonprofit created a series of awards that salute those qualities.

