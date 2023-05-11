Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

100 Days of Summer program returning to Savannah

By Flynn Snyder
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are preparing for a program they hope will engage more than 6,000 young people in the city this summer.

The 100 Days of Summer initiative making its return in an effort to reduce violent crime among teens.

“What we want to see everybody get out of this is a safe, fun summer. We want to make sure our youth have something to do that is constructive, that is positive,” said John Bush, the director of the office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

It’s an initiative offering more than 138 programs for young people across multiple city departments.

Including Savannah Police who are focusing on teenagers - a group the department says historically sees an uptick in crime during the summer.

“To kind of move them away from that, making better decisions, not being on the same status quo that is expected for them to be engaged in violence, that we want to see something different,” says Maj. Shinita Young with Savannah Police.

From June to August 2022, SPD data shows there were 17 incidents where the suspect was between the ages of 14 to 23 years old.

65% of those incidents happened between the hours 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

This summer, the department is introducing Summer Night Lights with teen activities from 6 p.m. to midnight on certain days in June and July.

“I believe as far as when the kids see that the basketballs, the gyms are open, the pools are open, they have more options in order to do something different,” said Maj. Young.

“This program has tremendously expanded to include our teens. This was a missing element we’ve had before. We’ve reexamined what we did last year. Last year was great, this year is going to be even better,” said Bush.

SPD says they will also be more police visibility and community involvement this summer.

The city using these summer programs to help build trust with young people.

“It’s not the number of arrests for us. It’s building those relationships, building that communication so that they know we’re here for them, we’re listening, and we want to effect change,” said Maj. Young.

The 100 Days of Summer kicks off May 26 with a party at the Bowles Ford Pool.

For more info on City of Savannah summer activities, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice Lounge
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Savannah-Chatham County Public School
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system choice program eligibility process to change

Latest News

Makayla Worlds
Sheriff says contract employee admitted to smuggling drugs into jail
Bilbo Canal
Savannah city council approves construction contract to widen Bilbo Canal
THE News at 5:30
SCCPSS staff member believes more programs are needed for non-English speaking families
THE News at 5
100 Days of Summer program returning to Savannah