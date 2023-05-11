100 Days of Summer program returning to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are preparing for a program they hope will engage more than 6,000 young people in the city this summer.

The 100 Days of Summer initiative making its return in an effort to reduce violent crime among teens.

“What we want to see everybody get out of this is a safe, fun summer. We want to make sure our youth have something to do that is constructive, that is positive,” said John Bush, the director of the office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

It’s an initiative offering more than 138 programs for young people across multiple city departments.

Including Savannah Police who are focusing on teenagers - a group the department says historically sees an uptick in crime during the summer.

“To kind of move them away from that, making better decisions, not being on the same status quo that is expected for them to be engaged in violence, that we want to see something different,” says Maj. Shinita Young with Savannah Police.

From June to August 2022, SPD data shows there were 17 incidents where the suspect was between the ages of 14 to 23 years old.

65% of those incidents happened between the hours 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

This summer, the department is introducing Summer Night Lights with teen activities from 6 p.m. to midnight on certain days in June and July.

“I believe as far as when the kids see that the basketballs, the gyms are open, the pools are open, they have more options in order to do something different,” said Maj. Young.

“This program has tremendously expanded to include our teens. This was a missing element we’ve had before. We’ve reexamined what we did last year. Last year was great, this year is going to be even better,” said Bush.

SPD says they will also be more police visibility and community involvement this summer.

The city using these summer programs to help build trust with young people.

“It’s not the number of arrests for us. It’s building those relationships, building that communication so that they know we’re here for them, we’re listening, and we want to effect change,” said Maj. Young.

The 100 Days of Summer kicks off May 26 with a party at the Bowles Ford Pool.

For more info on City of Savannah summer activities, click here.

