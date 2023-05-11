Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 dead after South Dakota police pursuit ends in crash

A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.
A deadly high-speed crash in South Dakota was caught on camera Wednesday.(Austin Klemmensen via KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) - Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a pursuit in South Dakota ended in a crash.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper with the highway patrol tried to stop a vehicle traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 in Clay County.

WARNING: The following video contains content viewers may find disturbing.

A deadly crash in South Dakota was caught on camera. (Austin Klemmensen via KTIV)

Authorities say the car was going over 100 mph and driving erratically.

A pursuit ensued and authorities say the car continued on the highway, refusing to pull over for the trooper. During the pursuit, the car crashed into a semitruck near the city limits of Yankton.

There were three people inside the fleeing car when the crash happened. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Botanical Sciences
Medicinal cannabis dispensary coming to Pooler this summer
Orange Crush
New details reveal city officials asked for help weeks before Orange Crush Event
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney World ending required theme park reservation requirements
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru to US to face fraud charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event
This undated photo released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Tamieka White....
Indiana sheriff’s deputy killed in dog attack that left her son, 8, wounded
Push for new private swim lessons laws
“It’s a daily struggle,” Georgia Mother whose son drowned looking to bring new legislation to S.C.