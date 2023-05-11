Books to Kids drive continues Friday at Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC, in partnership with the Ken Nugent law firm, is collecting books for kids in 2023.

The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

On Friday, May 12, WTOC will be at the Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road in Savannah from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to collect your donations.

And as a reminder, you can always bring books by the WTOC station off Chatham Parkway.

