Chatham Co. Police searching for teen last seen Wednesday morning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Justice Simmons, 16, was last seen on May 10 around 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue. Simmons is approximately 5′5″ and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and multi-colored orange, gold and red hair.

Police do not have a description of the clothing she was last seen in, but she may be wearing fatigue-patterned crocs and may be carrying a pink book bag. They say she is known to frequent the Westlake and Carver Village areas.

Anyone with information should contact police right away.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.