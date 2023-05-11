Council votes ‘no’ to development proposal on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Council voted not to allow new developments on St. Helena Island.

This means no golf courses, gated communities or resorts will be built. It all comes after a company proposed to build a golf course on the land.

St. Helena is part of the Cultural Protection Overlay which has been in place since 1999.

Several residents voiced their concerns and encouraged the council to reinforce those protections.

The Coastal Conservation League helped with that process and said it couldn’t have been done without the determination of the community.

“Through the adoption of the CPO in the late 90′s to the adoption of this clarifying language that makes it crystal clear that the intention has remained true through out time. I think there’s just a spirit that is living and breathing on St. Helena and that really helps guide and motivate and keep the community dedicated,” Coastal Conservation League South Coast Officer Director Jessie White said.

According to the conservation league, St. Helena has the largest Gullah/Geechee community in Beaufort County.

