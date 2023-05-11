Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Effingham Co. second graders participate in ‘Quick-Think-A-Thon’

Quick-Think-A-Thon
Quick-Think-A-Thon(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Seconds graders in Effingham County had to decide good from bad Thursday in their annual ‘Quick-Think-A-Thon.’

It’s part of a child abuse prevention program, sponsored by the Exchange Club. It’s a spelling-bee style challenge where students answer questions about making smart decisions.

Second graders from all eight Effingham County elementary schools cheered on their classmates as they answered questions about strangers danger, fire, drugs and dealing with dares.

“We grew up, ‘don’t take candy from a stranger,’ that kind of stuff but it’s a lot more complicated than that. And this game helps to add some of those complicated things in there and give them safe answers to those complicated situations,” said Jimmy Rutland, the president of the Exchange Club in Effingham County.

“I studied very hard and I did it about twice a day. I learned safety rules like you shouldn’t talk to strangers,” said Abby James.

Abby James from Guyton Elementary School was the overall winner, she won a trophy and a new bike.

Three runners-up also received trophies. Our Mike Cihla hosted the event again this year. Congratulations to everyone who participated!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vice Lounge
Vice Lounge liquor license remains suspended, employee charged with rape
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
Residents call for change to special event ordinance in Savannah
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Law enforcement responds to incident at elementary school on Fort Stewart
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Savannah-Chatham County Public School
Savannah-Chatham County Public School system choice program eligibility process to change

Latest News

Southbound Brewing
Southbound Brewing celebrating 10 years
Horizons Savannah
Horizons Savannah holds luncheon to support summer programs
THE News at 11
Horizons Savannah holds luncheon to support summer programs
Ronald McDonald House holds Wine, Women, and Shoes Fashion Show
Ronald McDonald House holds Wine, Women, and Shoes Fashion Show