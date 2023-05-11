Effingham Co. second graders participate in ‘Quick-Think-A-Thon’

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Seconds graders in Effingham County had to decide good from bad Thursday in their annual ‘Quick-Think-A-Thon.’

It’s part of a child abuse prevention program, sponsored by the Exchange Club. It’s a spelling-bee style challenge where students answer questions about making smart decisions.

Second graders from all eight Effingham County elementary schools cheered on their classmates as they answered questions about strangers danger, fire, drugs and dealing with dares.

“We grew up, ‘don’t take candy from a stranger,’ that kind of stuff but it’s a lot more complicated than that. And this game helps to add some of those complicated things in there and give them safe answers to those complicated situations,” said Jimmy Rutland, the president of the Exchange Club in Effingham County.

“I studied very hard and I did it about twice a day. I learned safety rules like you shouldn’t talk to strangers,” said Abby James.

Abby James from Guyton Elementary School was the overall winner, she won a trophy and a new bike.

Three runners-up also received trophies. Our Mike Cihla hosted the event again this year. Congratulations to everyone who participated!

