Historical marker now sits at Pine Gardens and Savannah’s Defense Community

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local community is getting some recognition by the Georgia Historical Society.

A historical marker now sits at the Pine Gardens and Savannah’s Defense Community. According to the historical society, Savannah was the home of the southeastern ship building corporation in World War II.

It focused on building liberty ships which were used to support home front efforts during the war.

The society says thousands of those workers came to Savannah and built the Pine Gardens community. The Eli Whitney School was then eventually built on the land.

“This historical marker, the Pine Gardens and Savannah’s Defense Community is joining over 2,100 historical markers throughout the state of Georgia. So, we’re very honored to have it and to have this application come forth and be able to install this marker. It adds to the richness of Savannah’s history and what stories we can tell,” said Breana James, with the Georgia Historical Society.

She says after checking out the marker, you can take a look at some of the historic homes in the neighborhood.

