Horizons Savannah holds luncheon to support summer programs

Horizons Savannah
Horizons Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A luncheon Wednesday to raise awareness for a nonprofit group in Savannah!

Horizons Savannah hosted a lunch and learn to inform the community about their work and promote their Horizons giving day later this month.

The organization holds fundraisers like this so they can provide free summer programs for kids in grades Kindergarten through 12.

“We would just like to bring some awareness in the community to the services that we provide to youth and to encourage people who want to make a difference in the lives of students here in Savannah. Our summer program has three components: we offer a rigorous academic curriculum, we have social-emotional learning opportunities, and then we also teach swim lessons to every student that comes through our program every summer,” said Christy Edwards, executive director of Horizons Savannah.

Their Horizons Giving Day event is coming up on May 17th.

